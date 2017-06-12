Terre Haute Police Officer Looses Bat...

Terre Haute Police Officer Looses Battle With Cancer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

McGuire's patrol car will be parked in an area east of the police station along Wabash Avenue, where the public may drop off tributes to him at the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yes, it was me that leaked on your new couch (Sep '14) 13 min Chicken fat sister 20
Im 60 and Pregnant! 13 min Camel 23
You should realize that this is your problem right 14 min Blacktop 11
trump is a bully 15 min Preacher 39
Do you wear adult diapers? (Jul '13) 15 min Poopy pants sister 52
bryant mahurin dealing from work release/ confe... (Sep '14) 21 min Unknown 19
German potato salad (Mar '14) 24 min Sauerkraut d 16
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 59 min Love my child 56
body in north terre haute (Jun '16) 1 hr BooPooh2121 42
Who was shot on N 24th st 3 hr Become a vigilante 19
Sycamore Club resident drunk 3 hr Gumper 63
Who drowned at fairbanks park in the river? Mon Concerned citizen 2
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,270 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC