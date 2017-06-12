Terre Haute Man Faces Multiple Charge...

Terre Haute Man Faces Multiple Charges For Allegedly Killing His...

Terre Haute, Ind A Terre Haute man accused of killing his girlfriend was in court Friday to be formally charged. On Monday June 12th, David Tackett allegedly got into a fight with Kylee Tabor in the garage of a home on North 24th Street and shot her in the head.

