Terre Haute Man Faces Multiple Charges For Allegedly Killing His...
Terre Haute, Ind A Terre Haute man accused of killing his girlfriend was in court Friday to be formally charged. On Monday June 12th, David Tackett allegedly got into a fight with Kylee Tabor in the garage of a home on North 24th Street and shot her in the head.
