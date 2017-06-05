Terre Haute Man Arrested After Car Ch...

Terre Haute Man Arrested After Car ChaseWednesday, June 7Terre Haute, ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Police report that Hinkle allegedly stole the Dodge Caravan from the Casey's General Store on South 3rd Street in Terre Haute around 2 am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sycamore Club resident drunk 5 min Fed up 42
News James Comey fired as FBI director 10 min Just Think 3,596
Mayor Duke's Contributions to Terre Haute 12 min Retiree 32
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 24 min ? 35
Diane Orpurt 31 min Terre Haute 2
Who can get me Pregnant 33 min Randall Treash 9
DiH Advics 2nd shift 37 min Lezy Skanky 13
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 13 hr Candid 2,042
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC