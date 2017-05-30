Terre Haute City Council Holds Sunshi...

Terre Haute City Council Holds Sunshine MeetingFriday, June 2Terre...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

The Terre Haute City Council held their monthly sunshine meeting last night ahead of next week's regular council meeting. Up for discussion were requests for zoning changes for some new businesses and construction of a new structure for a current fraternity house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal eva joann Daugherty 36 min MrEd 27
News James Comey fired as FBI director 36 min JCPete 3,369
Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go! 51 min Jack 34
Jana Nasser 52 min Shaniqua 10
Jeremy Greene 1 hr Itsashame 3
Dirk Joy admitted to the hospital with a beer b... 2 hr Ruth 13
Brandy Cronkhite on a Sat evening. 2 hr poler2 14
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 12 hr Public Education 2,030
Terrible Tribune-Star reporting 14 hr chiller 7
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,564 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC