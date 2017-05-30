Terre Haute City Council Holds Sunshine MeetingFriday, June 2Terre...
The Terre Haute City Council held their monthly sunshine meeting last night ahead of next week's regular council meeting. Up for discussion were requests for zoning changes for some new businesses and construction of a new structure for a current fraternity house.
