Teen walks away from car-train crash in Vigo County
Vigo County sheriff's police said a 16-year-old driver walked away from a train-car collision about 2:30 p.m. today at North Erickson Street at East Devonald Avenue in northern Vigo County. The driver, whose name hasn't been released, was westbound on Devonald and turned onto Erickson to proceed north when he saw the approaching train as he was crossing the tracks.
