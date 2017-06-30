Teen sent to adult court on shooting, robbery charges
Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggSuspect Dilon Blaine, 17, appeared in Vigo Superior Court 5 on Friday after he was waived into adult court for his alleged connection to an armed robbery and shooting early Thursday at the Jiffy Mini Mart at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggSuspect Dilon Blaine, 17, appeared in Vigo Superior Court 5 on Friday after he was waived into adult court for his alleged connection to an armed robbery and shooting early Thursday at the Jiffy Mini Mart at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue.
