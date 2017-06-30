Teen sent to adult court on shooting,...

Teen sent to adult court on shooting, robbery charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggSuspect Dilon Blaine, 17, appeared in Vigo Superior Court 5 on Friday after he was waived into adult court for his alleged connection to an armed robbery and shooting early Thursday at the Jiffy Mini Mart at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggSuspect Dilon Blaine, 17, appeared in Vigo Superior Court 5 on Friday after he was waived into adult court for his alleged connection to an armed robbery and shooting early Thursday at the Jiffy Mini Mart at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 5 min bad bob 3,997
Damien Seeley 44 min Clint Eastwood 7
Who are the thiefs in south terre haute? (Jun '13) 59 min Nicole 67
Union Hospital cleaning house 1 hr Steveo 4
News With holiday approaching, police say, 'Drive so... 1 hr Drunk baasturd 7
Menards Guy 2 hr Michelle 1
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr iloveblackyogapants 2,063
where does Tracy drink at? 3 hr EdAmes 10
TV Anchors (Dec '08) 3 hr Former Hauteian 72
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 30 at 10:01PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,753 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC