Teen faces felony charge in air rifle shooting of boy, 5
The Madison County Prosecutor's Office has filed formal charges against a 14-year-old teenager suspected in the shooting of 5-year-old Bentley Chesnut just over two weeks ago. The juvenile was charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 6 felony criminal recklessness and Class A misdemeanor theft on Tuesday, Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said.
|
