Teen faces felony charge in air rifle...

Teen faces felony charge in air rifle shooting of boy, 5

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office has filed formal charges against a 14-year-old teenager suspected in the shooting of 5-year-old Bentley Chesnut just over two weeks ago. The juvenile was charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 6 felony criminal recklessness and Class A misdemeanor theft on Tuesday, Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with the price of gas? 1 min smartypants 10
News Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c... 13 min Pleadeal 24
Beth rusk 29 min Daddy 1
Poll:. Where to build jai. 57 min Fed up 9
Women with BIG BOOBS (Jun '11) 1 hr Tyler 12
Lori McCullough 1 hr Weinus 3
Jeff Lorick 3 hr Jeffrey 4
Rick's Smokehouse (Sep '15) 3 hr dogman 69
big fat lazy men 10 hr A philosopher 41
David Fuson Lipstick 13 hr Richard Simmons 30
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,668 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC