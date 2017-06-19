Teen faces felony charge in air rifle shooting of boy, 5

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office has filed formal charges against a 14-year-old teenager suspected in the shooting of 5-year-old Bentley Chesnut just over two weeks ago. The juvenile was charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 6 felony criminal recklessness and Class A misdemeanor theft on Tuesday, Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said.

