Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident

A Terre Haute woman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the Fuqua Elementary principal and a teacher violated her 8-year-old son's First Amendment rights by forcing him to say the Pledge of Allegiance against his will. The lawsuit on behalf of the child was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Terre Haute, and the ACLU of Indiana is representing the family.

