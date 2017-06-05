Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident
There are 11 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A Terre Haute woman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the Fuqua Elementary principal and a teacher violated her 8-year-old son's First Amendment rights by forcing him to say the Pledge of Allegiance against his will. The lawsuit on behalf of the child was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Terre Haute, and the ACLU of Indiana is representing the family.
#1 10 hrs ago
He we go, another lefty Socialist parent who doesn't like American values! Leave the country if you don't like it.
#2 10 hrs ago
It's difficult to believe a seven year old boy would deliver the speech about our country being racist and greedy without vigorous coaching from an adult. It sounds like the mother is making a statement using her child. Shame on her,
#3 10 hrs ago
Looks like the whole thing was planned and the teacher took the bait. Gotta be smarter than a loser parent.Andy will straighten this all out! Anyone want some of Aunt Bea's apple pie?
#4 9 hrs ago
"The PoA is in the supreme court. That's another trick argument:'Under god should be in the pledge of allegiance!','No it shouldn't.'
We don't need a PoA, say that. Why do you need that brainwashing cult shit? If you have a good product, kids will figure it out on their own. You don't need to advertise. That's 12 years of forced advertisement.
You've done drugs in here, right, by applause? Did you have a good time? Do you ever see em advertised? Didn't need to. You got a good product, people come around. You don't need that shit.
'Well you do have to have under god in there cuz the founding fathers based this country on the principles of christianity!' If you wanna worry about the PoA, don't worry about the under god part, worry about the liberty and justice for all.
The meaning of liberty, the dictionary definition of liberty means freedom from government restriction and control.
Not only do we not have liberty, who has less liberty than the children you make say this? That's the irony. They get the least amount of liberty.
You want to fix the PoA, put a disclaimer at the end: with liberty and justice for all...must be 18, void where prohibited, some restrictions may apply, not available in all states."
#5 9 hrs ago
"They say if you give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day, but if you teach a man to fish.... then he's gotta get a fishing license, but he doesn't have any money.
So he's got to get a job and get into the Social Security system and pay taxes, and now you're gonna audit the poor c0cksuck3r,'cause he's not really good with math.
So he'll pull the IRS van up to your house, and he'll take all your sh1t. He'll take your black velvet Elvis and your Batman toothbrush, and your p3n1s pump, and that all goes up for auction with the burden of proof on you because you forgot to carry the one,'cause you were just worried about eating a f*cking fish, and you couldn't even cook the fish 'cause you needed a permit for an open flame.
Then the Health Department is going to start asking you a lot of questions about where are you going to dump the scales and the guts.'This is not a sanitary environment', and ladies and gentlemen if you get sick of it all at the end of the day... not even legal to kill yourself in this country.
Thanks again, John Ashcroft, you weird bible addict, can't even handle your own drug.
You were born free, you got f*ck3d out of half of it, and you wave a flag celebrating it.
[audience member]: Hey, don't hold back![Doug]: You got an argument?
[a.m.] No, keep goin'!…
The only true freedom you find, is when you realize and come to terms with the fact that you are completely and unapologetically f*ck3d and then you are free to float around the system."
#6 9 hrs ago
Research the act of.forcing a group to stand daily and recite a pledge. the pledge has.nothing to.do with."American" values. Also, socialism is not all bad. You however, are ignorant!
#7 9 hrs ago
Since she wants to argue about rights, how about this - Indiana is a RIGHT TO WORK state. Why doesn't she go take advantage of that right? Stop spending your time using your kid to prove some asinine point and go clock in for 8 hours. Seems like a much more productive use of your rights.
|
#8 9 hrs ago
Guess you do not read history or know anything about it, that's the problem today, the lazy like you want from others.
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
#9 9 hrs ago
Why he left the left!
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
#10 38 min ago
I just want to know if the mother now or ever has collected anything off of the government? Kids aren't born racist the parents/family train them to be racist her son has know clue what his mother is truly teaching him and someday it will backfire you can not do bad and not have to pay for it one day
#11 20 min ago
That teacher is not an example of what a first grade teacher should be modeling. She could have handled the situation in a much less "in your face" way and avoided the dilemma altogether. Gotta choose your battles these days and that should not be one a first grade teacher should impose on a seven year old.
