Suspect in possible triple-homicide found dead
Police were seeking Richard Lee Burton Jr., 47, in connection with the death of three people in a house in the 5800 block of Sout Beck's Mill Road in a rural part Washington County. About 8 a.m. today, Monroe County sheriff's police got a tip reporting Burton's vehicle was parked at the Blackwell Horse Camp in Monroe County near Indiana 446.
