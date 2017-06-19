Summer Programs Help Feed Hungry Kids Wednesday, June 21
The Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute is just one of the organizations around the Valley offering free summer food programs to kids in need. According to reports, nearly 55% of Vigo County children are on free and reduced lunch programs and may have difficulty receiving meals during the summer months.
