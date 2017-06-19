Stolen-car chase, search for driver l...

Stolen-car chase, search for driver leads to arrest

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Vigo County Chief Deputy John Moats said police received a call early Thursday morning about a red 1992 Nissan 240SX stolen near South 20th Street and Davis Drive between 11 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 a.m. today. Lt. Scott Brown saw the car near Davis Drive and Houseman Street, and followed the vehicle until he was able to confirm it stolen by its license plate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c... 6 min Fast Lane 26
News James Comey fired as FBI director 26 min spocko 3,881
Muslims Are A Tragedy To Humanity! 30 min Dan 3
News UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living... 31 min Dan 9
reba rose ogburn 1 hr Eyeeye 17
JD KEssler 1 hr Strings 5
Hulman Center renovations? 1 hr dogman 10
Home wreckers 3 hr mutany from behind 40
David Fuson Lipstick 5 hr James 32
Burger King Wabash 8 hr Hungry Blonde 21
Jeff Lorick 11 hr William Dale Math... 6
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 23 at 11:38AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC