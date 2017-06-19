Stolen-car chase, search for driver leads to arrest

Vigo County Chief Deputy John Moats said police received a call early Thursday morning about a red 1992 Nissan 240SX stolen near South 20th Street and Davis Drive between 11 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 a.m. today. Lt. Scott Brown saw the car near Davis Drive and Houseman Street, and followed the vehicle until he was able to confirm it stolen by its license plate.

