State fire marshall, IDHS urge fireworks safety
As July 4 celebrations draw nearer, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and state fire marshal urge safety to avoid fireworks-related injuries. According to IDHS, more fireworks-related injuries are reported around Independence Day than any other time of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easy women in terre haute
|5 min
|hood monkey
|28
|Home wreckers
|5 min
|Become a vigilante
|29
|Aquariums (Aug '13)
|7 min
|Drizzle
|3
|Man arrested at Royal Inn (Apr '09)
|8 min
|Become a vigilante
|9
|David Fuson Lipstick
|8 min
|Janice
|6
|I just watched a fly murder a spider!
|9 min
|Callie
|2
|Food stamp cuts would hit Wabash Valley hard
|9 min
|Janice
|8
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|12 min
|Janice
|89
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC