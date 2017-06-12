State fire marshall, IDHS urge firewo...

State fire marshall, IDHS urge fireworks safety

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

As July 4 celebrations draw nearer, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and state fire marshal urge safety to avoid fireworks-related injuries. According to IDHS, more fireworks-related injuries are reported around Independence Day than any other time of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easy women in terre haute 5 min hood monkey 28
Home wreckers 5 min Become a vigilante 29
Aquariums (Aug '13) 7 min Drizzle 3
News Man arrested at Royal Inn (Apr '09) 8 min Become a vigilante 9
David Fuson Lipstick 8 min Janice 6
I just watched a fly murder a spider! 9 min Callie 2
News Food stamp cuts would hit Wabash Valley hard 9 min Janice 8
Sycamore Club resident drunk 12 min Janice 89
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 18 at 10:43AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC