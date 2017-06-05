Stained-glass tour is Sunday afternoon
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 22 hrs ago, titled Stained-glass Sunday Afternoon.
Eight historic houses of worship, Indiana Landmarks and Terre Haute Landmarks will host "Stained-Glass Sunday Afternoon" from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon. This self-guided even is free and open to the public.
Since: May 17
2
#1 1 hr ago
You can find great stained glass masterpieces not only in houses of worship but also in workshops. I personally recommend Galician stained glass studio as one of the best professionals out there: http://www.artgsg.com/
