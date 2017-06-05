Special Olympic athletes pair with law enforcement for unique relay race

Fun run: Ezekial Contreras, an 11 year old athlete from Vigo County, smiles as he finishes the 50 meter dash at this years Special Olympics.Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeHanding it off: Indiana State University Police Officer Justin Gant gives his teams baton to Brady Allen during the first annual Run Unified Relay that helped kick off this year's Special Olympics. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Team effort: Vigo County Chief Deputy John Moats , smiles for a picture with his teammate Jessica Dyer after the first annual Run Unified Relay at Friday's Special Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.