Ready to showcase Terre Haute, Valley

Ready to showcase Terre Haute, Valley

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaRenovating for RJL: Rachel Leslie will be leading a new advocacy firm called RJL Solutions, LLC, and will be operating out of an office near the corner of 7th Street and Wabash Avenue on south 7th Street.Here, she poses for a photo in office space on Tuesday. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaA vision for the future: Rachel Leslie describes her plans for the offices that will house RJL Solutions, LLC, as she walks through the space on Tuesday on south Seventh Street near Wabash Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hung. 8 min kisha kisses n tells 9
News Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets 1 hr Funwithfacts 3
Women that try to steal another womans man! 1 hr monkey 5
Brian Frye 1 hr need my money 1
DiH Advics 2nd shift 1 hr Slackers 29
City Dept Heads have either quit or hiding 2 hr Denial 9
Women that eat chicken wings 2 hr Pippa 3
So how nervous is Danny Taboos 2 hr Steve Irwin-Rommel 12
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,956 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC