Rape case plea deal yields 3 years confinement, 7 on probation

A Terre Haute man received a 10-year sentence but has less than 8 months to serve on in-home detention after pleading guilty in a 2015 assault case. Gavin O. Ighile, 24, was given credit for time already served in the Vigo County Jail and in the Community Corrections Program since his arrest in August 2015 on felony charges of rape, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, robbery resulting in bodily injury, intimidation and criminal confinement with bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.