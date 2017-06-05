Publisher B.J. Riley departing from Trib-Star
B.J. Riley, publisher of the Tribune-Star for the last eight years, has announced he is resigning, effective July 1. Riley said among the highlights of his time at the Tribune-Star was the paper's designation as the "Newspaper of the Year' by the parent company, Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., in 2015. "It was one of the proudest moments of my whole career," he said.
|
