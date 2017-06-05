Publisher B.J. Riley departing from T...

Publisher B.J. Riley departing from Trib-Star

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

B.J. Riley, publisher of the Tribune-Star for the last eight years, has announced he is resigning, effective July 1. Riley said among the highlights of his time at the Tribune-Star was the paper's designation as the "Newspaper of the Year' by the parent company, Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., in 2015. "It was one of the proudest moments of my whole career," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel bird 24 min Just here 4
Karma Is Fantastic 42 min Admit It 19
News James Comey fired as FBI director 52 min Trump is a joke 3,523
Sucked off by a 7th grader... 57 min concerned parent 6
The Whole Pennell Family is Messed Up! 1 hr Family Friend 1
Julie Brown 1 hr Yuck 5
Our divorce almost final 1 hr Country 7
Terr Haute Is A Marxist Communist Community. 4 hr Doc Fixit 30
Sycamore Club resident drunk 12 hr isu 10
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Tue granny 2,034
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC