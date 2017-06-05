Public honors fallen police officers, firefighters
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeAll present: The Terre Haute Fire Department, the Terre Haute Police Department, the Vigo County Sheriffs Department, Indiana State University Police Department and the Vigo County Volunteer Fire Department were all on hand for Sunday's annual Fallen Heroes Day Ceremony to honor their members who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep this community safe. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeHonoring heroes: An American flag was draped from a Terre Haute Fire Department ladder during Sunday's Fallen Heroes Day Ceremony.
|
