There are 12 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 21 hrs ago, titled Police seeking suspect in robbery, shooting. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Officer Ryan Adamson reported via Twitter the female attendant is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The robbery occurred at the Jiffy Mini Mart at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue.

lance

Terre Haute, IN

#1 19 hrs ago
Bad deal! Hope they catch him
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Smgdh

Columbus, IN

#2 15 hrs ago
Just saw on the news they arrested Trey Blaine, August Giles, Orville Anderon in relationship to the robberies the last couple days. Hmm i wonder what their arrest records look like, and why they were even walking the streets. He'll the juvenile wasn't even charged with attempted murder. Smh.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Food for thought

Crawfordsville, IN

#3 15 hrs ago
Who is the girl that got shot?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Thugs

Terre Haute, IN

#4 14 hrs ago
They are scums of the earth
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Timmy Turner

Terre Haute, IN

#5 13 hrs ago
ha ha
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Let it be known

United States

#6 11 hrs ago
Who was the juvinile
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Boobyjew

Terre Haute, IN

#7 11 hrs ago
Smgdh wrote:
Just saw on the news they arrested Trey Blaine, August Giles, Orville Anderon in relationship to the robberies the last couple days. Hmm i wonder what their arrest records look like, and why they were even walking the streets. He'll the juvenile wasn't even charged with attempted murder. Smh.
Was trey one of the shooters at the gasstation
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kenny

Indianapolis, IN

#8 11 hrs ago
Smgdh wrote:
Just saw on the news they arrested Trey Blaine, August Giles, Orville Anderon in relationship to the robberies the last couple days. Hmm i wonder what their arrest records look like, and why they were even walking the streets. He'll the juvenile wasn't even charged with attempted murder. Smh.
I know August has been arrested several times. Not sure why it's so hard to just get a job and follow the law.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
chip

Terre Haute, IN

#9 11 hrs ago
No, it was Treys lil brother
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Am I right

United States

#10 9 hrs ago
chip wrote:
No, it was Treys lil brother
Whos his little brother Timmy Turner??
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ha ha be out soon

Terre Haute, IN

#11 6 hrs ago
Am I right wrote:
<quoted text>

Whos his little brother Timmy Turner??
His younger brother Rocky Dennis.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Timmy Turner

Terre Haute, IN

#12 3 hrs ago
timmy turner = dilon blaine=the same guy that just served a wee bit of time for burglarizing and busting up a vape shop=punk
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

