Police seeking suspect in robbery, shooting
There are 12 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 21 hrs ago, titled Police seeking suspect in robbery, shooting. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Officer Ryan Adamson reported via Twitter the female attendant is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The robbery occurred at the Jiffy Mini Mart at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue.
#1 19 hrs ago
Bad deal! Hope they catch him
#2 15 hrs ago
Just saw on the news they arrested Trey Blaine, August Giles, Orville Anderon in relationship to the robberies the last couple days. Hmm i wonder what their arrest records look like, and why they were even walking the streets. He'll the juvenile wasn't even charged with attempted murder. Smh.
#3 15 hrs ago
Who is the girl that got shot?
#4 14 hrs ago
They are scums of the earth
#5 13 hrs ago
ha ha
United States
#6 11 hrs ago
Who was the juvinile
#7 11 hrs ago
Was trey one of the shooters at the gasstation
#8 11 hrs ago
I know August has been arrested several times. Not sure why it's so hard to just get a job and follow the law.
#9 11 hrs ago
No, it was Treys lil brother
United States
#10 9 hrs ago
Whos his little brother Timmy Turner??
#11 6 hrs ago
His younger brother Rocky Dennis.
#12 3 hrs ago
timmy turner = dilon blaine=the same guy that just served a wee bit of time for burglarizing and busting up a vape shop=punk
