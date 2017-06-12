Police seek barefoot robbery suspect
City Police report the attendant at the Jiffy gas station at 1560 N. 25th St. reported that a black man wearing a light-colored bandana on his face entered the store at 4:09 a.m. and demanded cash.
|
