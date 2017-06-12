Police seek barefoot robbery suspect

Police seek barefoot robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

City Police report the attendant at the Jiffy gas station at 1560 N. 25th St. reported that a black man wearing a light-colored bandana on his face entered the store at 4:09 a.m. and demanded cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartender 6 ave 48 min Curious minds 1
trump is a bully 1 hr Softball Mom 47
juliet 1 hr Haha 7
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 hr Trumpgate 3,757
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr Candid 2,047
body in north terre haute (Jun '16) 3 hr Sue 44
Kenny Cheeseman Thug! 3 hr Sue 2
Sycamore Club resident drunk 3 hr Gumper 65
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 5 hr Love my child 56
Who was shot on N 24th st 7 hr Become a vigilante 19
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC