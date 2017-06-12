Police search for suspect who shot truck in Indianapolis
Indiana State Police say they're looking for a suspect who repeatedly shot at a truck from a car while the vehicles were driving along a highway in Indianapolis. Police say several rounds were fired at the truck around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' south side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate u elizabeth
|1 hr
|Imahoe
|6
|French onion dip
|1 hr
|Imahoe
|8
|I am in love with my left foot and it loves me ...
|1 hr
|Imahoe
|5
|Do you have butt cheeks?
|1 hr
|Imahoe
|3
|Is your sewer bill higher than your water bill ? (May '16)
|1 hr
|Imahoe
|18
|New weather person at WTHI
|1 hr
|Donna
|4
|Easy women in terre haute
|1 hr
|Oh well
|26
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|5 hr
|Jim S
|87
|New possible jail location
|18 hr
|redd
|43
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC