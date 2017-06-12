Police search for suspect who shot tr...

Police search for suspect who shot truck in Indianapolis

Indiana State Police say they're looking for a suspect who repeatedly shot at a truck from a car while the vehicles were driving along a highway in Indianapolis. Police say several rounds were fired at the truck around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' south side.

