Police search for suspect in gas station robbery

9 hrs ago

About 3 a.m., police responded to 1255 Locust Street to the Marathon gas station in response to a robbery. Police say a black male wearing dark shorts, white shirt, blue hoodie entered the gas station and demanded money from the clerk, said Officer Ryan Adamson.

