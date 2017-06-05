Police release identities of three ki...

Police release identities of three killed in Washington County

Read more: Tribune-Star

They are Danny G. Newlin, 58, Kelley Kay Newlin, 41, and Austin Newlin, 14. State police said Austin was the son of Danny and Kelley Kay Newlin, and all lived at the Beck's Mill Road address. All three died of gunshot wounds.

