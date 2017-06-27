Police: 9-year-old boy dies after sho...

Police: 9-year-old boy dies after shooting in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded Monday night to the apartment complex on the city's north side and a family member took the child to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

