Plea Offered to Terre Haute Man Who S...

Plea Offered to Terre Haute Man Who Set Kitchen, Himself on Fire Monday, June 26

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

The state of Indiana has entered a plea offer for a Terre Haute man that set a kitchen and himself on fire. Thadias Carpenter faces five charges in connection to starting a fire in a kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jerry isles and a married woman 6 min West 4
Advics Janitor 7 min Yes Sir 1
Advice Janitor 8 min Yes Sir 1
Home wreckers 8 min Poo pee fart 50
People you think are really dumb 11 min Dyhdgggsdg 5
easy girls in terre haute 26 min Josh 5
News James Comey fired as FBI director 41 min huntcoyotes 3,952
PETER (haha) Tanoos 3 hr One legged Jerry 4
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,323 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC