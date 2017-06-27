Plea Offered to Terre Haute Man Who Set Kitchen, Himself on Fire Monday, June 26
The state of Indiana has entered a plea offer for a Terre Haute man that set a kitchen and himself on fire. Thadias Carpenter faces five charges in connection to starting a fire in a kitchen.
