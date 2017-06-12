Plea deal will result in 10 years in ...

Plea deal will result in 10 years in state prison

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Plea deal will result in 10 years in state prison. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A Terre Haute man who was arrested after he stole a police car while handcuffed avoided a trial this week by taking a last-minute plea agreement. Cody Tryon, 28, will serve 10 years of a 20-year sentence in prison on a Level 2 felony charge of burglary with a deadly weapon.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Imahoe

Since: Jun 17

32

Terre Haute Ind

#1 23 hrs ago
He must not of known if he stole a police car he wouldn't get by with it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terre Haute Is A Marxist Communist Socialist Co... 6 min John 7
Opinions of our present President 7 min John 9
News Illinois governor calls special session to forc... 8 min John 1
There are somethings here on topix.... 12 min MamaOnPatrol 13
Dope Head Crystal Daughrty 1 hr KOD 3
DiH Advics 2nd shift 1 hr Truth 23
Praise for our leader! 1 hr Detroit 5
New possible jail location 4 hr Become a vigilante 39
Who was shot on N 24th st 7 hr feeling stomper 30
Sycamore Club resident drunk 7 hr Freddy 77
body in north terre haute (Jun '16) 18 hr Scotty 49
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 18 hr Winter 2,053
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 15 at 11:05PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,792,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC