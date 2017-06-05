Plea deal offered in sexual misconduct case
Under terms of the agreement filed Wednesday in Vigo County Superior Court 6, Wilson M. Matias-Miranda, 26, would plead guilty to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, and the state would dismiss two other counts. The prosecution agreed to recommend a nine-year sentence with five years suspended and five years probation.
