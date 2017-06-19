Peru's human cannonball buys Ringling...

Peru's human cannonball buys Ringling Bros. train car

Read more: Tribune-Star

Lance Lattimer from Central Rent-a-Crane directs Friday as they move a former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus car to the Miami County house of Brian Miser, the former human cannonball for Ringling Bros., who will convert it into a guest room.

