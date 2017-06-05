Parke County man faces federal gun ch...

Parke County man faces federal gun charges

Tribune-Star

A Parke County man faces federal charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered, sawed-off shotgun. Michael N. Bryant, 49, is slated to appear in U.S. District Court in Terre Haute on June 15 before Magistrate Judge Craig M. McKee.

Terre Haute, IN

