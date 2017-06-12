Parents Can See Their Child's ISTEP S...

Parents Can See Their Child's ISTEP Scores Starting Monday Friday, June 16

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Terre Haute, Ind On Monday parents will be able to log in to see how their children scored on the latest ISTEP test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where is jerry isles this weekend? 3 min Reader 4
Indiana women prisons Rockville Correctional Fa... (Apr '08) 6 min cassidy 660
Daniel L. Allsup 8 min Help 5
Cheyenne Lanahan 17 min ItsMe 22
Take a shower please 19 min the dean 2
Sycamore Club resident drunk 57 min Unifer 83
News Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c... 58 min Concerned citizen 2
Easy women in terre haute 4 hr Imahoe 20
New possible jail location 9 hr Im leaving too 42
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 17 at 11:37AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC