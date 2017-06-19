There are on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Panel puzzled by lack of growth in downtown assessments. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Terre Haute redevelopment officials are scratching their heads over lower-than-expected increases in property tax assessments, and resulting tax payments, in the city's central business district and urban renewal area. An annual report about the city's tax increment financing districts does not show assessed values but does show that growth in property taxes fell short - in some cases far short - of the amount projected.

