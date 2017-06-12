Panel clears way for turkey hatchery in Vigo County
The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday approved a land purchase agreement, paving the way for Select Genetics to build a turkey hatchery in the Vigo County Industrial Park. Select Genetics has increased the size of its original proposed building to 115,000 square feet, up from 83,000 square feet.
