Panel clears way for turkey hatchery in Vigo County

15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday approved a land purchase agreement, paving the way for Select Genetics to build a turkey hatchery in the Vigo County Industrial Park. Select Genetics has increased the size of its original proposed building to 115,000 square feet, up from 83,000 square feet.

