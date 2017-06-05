Page hopes Marsupial Athletics sleeve...

Page hopes Marsupial Athletics sleeve is ready for action

A 2009 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Page also enjoys building profitable businesses, often with the help of Launch Terre Haute. Combining his exercise knowledge with his business instincts, he has created Marsupial Athletics, described on its Kickstarter page as "athletic sleeves that bring ease and peace of mind to your workout."

