Paddington bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91
In this June 12, 2015 file photo, Michael Bond poses with a soft toy version of Paddington bear. Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, died on Tuesday June 27, 2017, aged 91. FILE - In this Thursday, June 5, 2008 file photo, British author Michael Bond sits with a Paddington Bear toy during an interview with The Associated Press in London.
