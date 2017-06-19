Owner, director of compounding pharmacy face federal charges

Two central Indiana compounding pharmacy executives face federal charges stemming from drug-potency problems, including powerful painkillers that were administered to infants. Sixty-four-year-old Paul J. Elmer and 62-year-old Caprice R. Bearden are charged with distributing over- and under-potent drugs, defrauding the government and interfering with and obstructing the Food and Drug Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.