Owner, director of compounding pharmacy face federal charges

Yesterday

Two central Indiana compounding pharmacy executives face federal charges stemming from drug-potency problems, including powerful painkillers that were administered to infants. Sixty-four-year-old Paul J. Elmer and 62-year-old Caprice R. Bearden are charged with distributing over- and under-potent drugs, defrauding the government and interfering with and obstructing the Food and Drug Administration.

