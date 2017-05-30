Opioid epidemic hits Illinois hardest...

Opioid epidemic hits Illinois hardest in the southern region

Illinois Department of Public Health data show opioids contributed to nearly 1,200 overdose deaths in the state in 2016. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that there were about three million Schedule II opioid patients in Illinois annually from 2008 through 2016.

