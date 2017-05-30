On the move

Fuson Automotive announced the hiring of Scott Stapleton as the dealership's Paint, Collision, and Detail Center Manager. Scott started with his family business, Midtown AutoBody, upon graduation from North Vigo High School in 1981.

