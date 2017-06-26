October trial date set in fatal shooting case
An Oct. 17 trial date is set for a Terre Haute man arrested in the shooting death of his girlfriend. David Allen Tackett, 26, appeared briefly Monday in Vigo Superior Court 3, where Judge Sarah Mullican also set a Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the easiest girl?
|36 min
|Elizabeth
|10
|Good DUI attorneys in Terre Haute.
|1 hr
|Parent
|1
|Batman
|1 hr
|Bruce Wayne
|2
|Joe Stapleton (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Michelle
|7
|My stomach hurts
|2 hr
|Liston
|9
|Donkeys (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Deep woods
|9
|Anyone know what these little bags of fat hangi... (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|I like em mashed
|15
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Sun
|operation mongoo...
|2,059
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC