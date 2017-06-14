NORC poll: Most in US think Trump med...

NORC poll: Most in US think Trump meddled in Russia probe

A clear majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump has tried to interfere with the investigation into Russia's alleged election meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion, a new poll shows. Just one in five support his decision to oust James Comey from the FBI.

