Nobody injured in Vermillion County rollover crash

13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Courtesy of Vermillion County Sheriff's DepartmentCrash scene: The driver was able to walk away from this Vermillion County semi-tractor-trailer crash Monday night. A Monday night crash in Vermillion County ended with a semi-tractor-trailer rolling over and spreading debris on and around Indiana 63, but there were no injuries.

