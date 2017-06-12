New York Times sues FBI to get notes ...

New York Times sues FBI to get notes of Comey-Trump talks

The New York Times has gone to court to try to get copies of documents created by fired FBI director James Comey after his conversations with President Donald Trump. The Times sued Friday in Manhattan federal court, saying the government has failed to respond properly to its Freedom of Information Act request for the materials.

