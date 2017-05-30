New Vigo community garden dedicated i...

New Vigo community garden dedicated in fight for sustainability

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeGrowing something good: Erik Ellingwood, the manager of Daniel's Corner, Terre Haute's newest community garden, puts a marigold in a planter with tomato plants growing in it on Thursday. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Filling it up: Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya of reTHink uses compost to fill a planter that will be used to grow herbs at Daniel's Corner, a new community garden on Terre Haute's North side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 7 min Vlad 3,313
Taylor danielle 42 min Santa 3
Miss Gibby 45 min Mickey Mouse 3
vixen at 6th ave 1 hr Rob 18
Mayor Duke on Paris 1 hr D-Day 2
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr D-Day 2,028
TH drug houses 1 hr Fill My Order Please 15
Terrible Tribune-Star reporting 8 hr Dan 6
Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go! 14 hr Useless welfare bums 30
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 01 at 11:39AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC