New Vigo community garden dedicated in fight for sustainability
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeGrowing something good: Erik Ellingwood, the manager of Daniel's Corner, Terre Haute's newest community garden, puts a marigold in a planter with tomato plants growing in it on Thursday. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Filling it up: Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya of reTHink uses compost to fill a planter that will be used to grow herbs at Daniel's Corner, a new community garden on Terre Haute's North side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|7 min
|Vlad
|3,313
|Taylor danielle
|42 min
|Santa
|3
|Miss Gibby
|45 min
|Mickey Mouse
|3
|vixen at 6th ave
|1 hr
|Rob
|18
|Mayor Duke on Paris
|1 hr
|D-Day
|2
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|D-Day
|2,028
|TH drug houses
|1 hr
|Fill My Order Please
|15
|Terrible Tribune-Star reporting
|8 hr
|Dan
|6
|Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go!
|14 hr
|Useless welfare bums
|30
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC