New Ivy Tech VP has Terre Haute ties
Ivy Tech Community College has named two vice presidents of operations as part of its new organizational structure. Michelle Simmons will serve as vice president of operations in the North, and Kathleen Mote will serve as vice president of operations in the South which includes Ivy Tech-Wabash Valley in Vigo County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|big fat lazy men
|7 min
|Yeah
|45
|Jeremy Rich
|12 min
|Fth
|6
|Avery Lyon on drugs?
|50 min
|Housenew
|2
|Social Security: On vacation? Social Security i...
|1 hr
|yhehdhe
|1
|hung.
|1 hr
|Robin
|2
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|3,920
|Aquariums (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|Dr Poopinstein
|5
|UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living...
|5 hr
|isu
|14
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|isu
|2,056
|So how nervous is Danny Taboos
|7 hr
|Pony Boy
|8
|
|Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving
|20 hr
|Stevie
|16
|Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c...
|Fri
|William Dale Math...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC