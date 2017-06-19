New Ivy Tech VP has Terre Haute ties

New Ivy Tech VP has Terre Haute ties

Ivy Tech Community College has named two vice presidents of operations as part of its new organizational structure. Michelle Simmons will serve as vice president of operations in the North, and Kathleen Mote will serve as vice president of operations in the South which includes Ivy Tech-Wabash Valley in Vigo County.

