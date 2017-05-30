Murder defendant assigned new trial date

Murder defendant assigned new trial date

2 hrs ago

A new trial date of Nov. 13 has been set for a woman accused in the 2016 bludgeoning death of Terre Haute radio personality Matt Luecking. Kathleen Featherstone, 26, appeared Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6 where Judge Michael Lewis set the date due to a continuance in her previous May 8 trial.

