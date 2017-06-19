Morton Marcus: Indiana dominated by l...

Morton Marcus: Indiana dominated by low wage counties

13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

"Shocking, is what I call it," Sensation Shome, the radical activist said. "Did you realize there are 77 Indiana counties where the average compensation of employees is below the 2015 state average of $55,159? Only three counties exceed the national average of $65,569."

