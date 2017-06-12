Minimum-security prison in Indianapolis to close this summer
State officials say a minimum-security prison that's operated in Indianapolis for nearly 150 years will close its doors this summer. The state Department of Correction announced Wednesday that the Indianapolis Re-Entry Educational Facility is expected to close on or before July 31. The complex on Indianapolis' near east side has a 420-bed capacity, but currently holds about 180 inmates who will be moved to three other state prisons.
