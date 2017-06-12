Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's cost-cutting plan
There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's cost-cutting plan. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Anti-hunger advocates fear the $193 billion reduction President Donald Trump proposes to the federal food stamp program over the next 10 years will hurt millions of needy Americans who rely on it for their daily sustenance. They're concerned too many individuals below the poverty line or who make barely enough to live on will either be denied food stamps or experience cuts in the average monthly allowance of $125.
#1 Yesterday
This is great, get the Muslims refugees of the system and the lazy welfare that won't work either!!!!!!
“life sucks”
Since: May 17
82
Location hidden
#2 Yesterday
I think Trumps going to make some changes in the food stamp/welfare system, and he should.
