Mark Bennett: Solar eclipse adds moment of wonder to summer of '17

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza A major player in the eclipse game: Holly Hudson holds a model of the moon as she talks about the upcoming eclipse and the science behind it Wednesday for youngsters at the Terre Haute Children's Museum. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Simple yet effective: Five-year-old Jake Ellis receives some help Wednesday from Terre Haute Children's Museum staff member Raven Smith as they work together to make Jake's pinhole viewer for the upcoming eclipse.on Wednesday on the museum's third floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.