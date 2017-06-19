Mark Bennett: Solar eclipse adds mome...

Mark Bennett: Solar eclipse adds moment of wonder to summer of '17

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza A major player in the eclipse game: Holly Hudson holds a model of the moon as she talks about the upcoming eclipse and the science behind it Wednesday for youngsters at the Terre Haute Children's Museum. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Simple yet effective: Five-year-old Jake Ellis receives some help Wednesday from Terre Haute Children's Museum staff member Raven Smith as they work together to make Jake's pinhole viewer for the upcoming eclipse.on Wednesday on the museum's third floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 8 min Toxic Repub Toxins 3,892
Jeff Lorick 32 min Ramrod 7
jacob Quinn (May '13) 36 min justin racey 107
Where did Sycamore Club discussion go? 42 min James 3
So how nervous is Danny Taboos 1 hr Strings 1
Muslims Are A Tragedy To Humanity! 1 hr Gary 6
Jenni Turner 1 hr Biggens 3
News Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c... 4 hr William Dale Math... 27
News UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living... 8 hr Dan 9
Home wreckers 11 hr mutany from behind 40
David Fuson Lipstick 12 hr James 32
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 23 at 10:11PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC