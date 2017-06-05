Mark Bennett: Reds 'utility man' stri...

Mark Bennett: Reds 'utility man' strikes a blow for Average Joes

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

It happened to me while on vacation in Mexico years ago. As my wife and I walked along the white sand and clear water of a Cancun beach, a local guy and his friend kept pointing at me, and then one said with a thick accent, "You look just like Chuck Norris."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new Shoe open after hours 23 min Resumes324 6
News James Comey fired as FBI director 27 min Trump is a joke 3,614
Josh guess and South football 30 min Relax dude 7
how to undo "track" this story 35 min iloveblackyogapants 1
Sycamore Club resident drunk 1 hr A Member 43
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 2 hr Scrooge 37
Some of the Pennell family is messed up! 3 hr Darkest 4
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr Anna Maria Islander 2,043
Diane Orpurt 5 hr Terre Haute 2
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC