Man held after 73-year-old fatally stabbed at Indiana home

Central Indiana police say a person of interest has been taken into custody after a man was fatally stabbed during a home invasion attack that left his wife seriously injured. His 68-year-old wife, Sonia Foster, suffered serious wounds in the stabbing attack that came as the couple was sleeping, but she ran to a neighbor's home and summoned help.

